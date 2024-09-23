EWU Board of Trustees Special Meeting: Sept. 26

The Eastern Washington University Board of Trustees will have a Special Meeting on Thursday, Sept. 26. This meeting is a virtual meeting and details can be found on the Board of Trustees website.
