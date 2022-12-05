EWU Board of Trustees Meeting on Dec. 8-9

The Eastern Washington University Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Dec. 8-9. The meeting will be held in person on the Cheney campus with a virtual option. The agenda can be found on the Board of Trustees website.

Thursday, Dec. 8 |1-4 p.m.

In person at Tawanka 215 in Cheney Remote via Zoom or by telephone. Call 1.253.215.8782 and use the meeting ID of 984 5316 6993.

Friday, Dec. 9 | 8 a.m.-3:00 p.m

In person at Tawanka 215 in Cheney

Remote via Zoom or by telephone. Call 1.253.215.8782 and use the meeting ID of 972 0900 6489.