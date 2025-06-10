EWU Board of Trustees Meeting: Oct. 9-10

The Eastern Washington University Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting Oct. 9-10, 2025.
Meeting information, including the agenda, in-person meeting locations, and a Zoom link, can be found on the EWU Board of Trustees webpage.
