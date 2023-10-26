EWU Benefits Fair: Nov. 2

Health Care Authority is bringing back an in-person benefits fair to EWU on Thursday, Nov. 2, in the Walter and Myrtle Powers Reading Room in Hargreaves Hall.

Now is your time to ask questions, receive information and make changes to your health care coverage.

There will be vendors from Uniform Medical/Regence, Kaiser Permanente, Delta Dental of Washington, Willamette Dental, Department of Retirement Systems, and other organizations.

Members of the Exercise Science Club will provide blood pressure readings and balance assessments from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and a representative from the University Recreation Center (URC) will be there to answer questions about the wellness activities the center provides.

The EWU Benefits Office staff will also be available to answer any questions you may have, including those related to open enrollment.

Employees Fair 4-7 p.m. | Employee presentations will be held in Tawanka, Room 215 B/C

Navia (FSA/DCAP): 4:30-5 p.m. Kaiser Permanente: 5:30-6 p.m.

Retiree’s Fair 11 a.m.-3 p.m. | Retiree presentations will be held in Tawanka, Room 215 B/C and cover information of interest to current retirees, retiring employees and continuation coverage participants.

PEBB retiree insurance: 11:30 a.m.-noon Kaiser Permanente: 12:30-1 p.m. UnitedHealthcare: 1:30-2 p.m. Premera: 2:30- 3 p.m.

Open enrollment runs from Nov. 1-30, with changes going into effect on Jan. 1, 2024. There will be rate increases on premiums that impact, in particular, some of the Kaiser of Washington plans. You can access PEBB 2024 health insurance premiums online.

To learn more, visit the Washington State Health Care Authority website.