EWU at Spokane Pride Parade and Festival: June 14

Happy National Pride Month!

Members of the Eastern Washington University community who aren’t busy at commencement will gather with other Eagles, family and friends to walk together in the annual Spokane Pride Parade at noon on Saturday, June 14.

The Spokane Pride Parade honors the LGBTQ+ community, and the presence of our Eastern community shows our Pride and support.

This year’s participants are eligible for a Never Dull Your Shine T-shirt to wear to the parade and festival.

Please register online for each person who will participate with EWU in the parade.

For questions or accessibility information for the event, please contact Kim Davis at kdavis2@ewu.edu.