EWU Alumni Awards Gala: April 26

Celebrate Outstanding Eagle Alumni at the 2026 EWU Alumni Awards Gala

Join the EWU Alumni Association for its annual awards gala on Saturday, April 25, at Northern Quest Resort & Casino’s Pend Oreille Pavilion. Cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m. and dinner is served at 6 p.m.

This special evening honors Eastern alumni and community leaders whose leadership, service, and impact embody the Eagle spirit. Enjoy food and beverages while celebrating this year’s alumni award winners in a night of connection, pride and celebration.

Individual tickets cost $86.07.

The following table sponsorship options are also available:

Eagle Experience Sponsorship: $6,198.95

Choose one experience: Cocktail hour, photo booth and decor, or dessert, experience signage.

Also includes table for 10 guests with logo or name on table sign, printed recognition in the event program as experience sponsor, logo or name on the website as experience sponsor, alumni e-newsletter recognition as experience sponsor, social media promotional posts, verbal recognition at the event and two special EWU swag items/gifts per table setting.

Eagle Legacy Table Sponsor: $1,311.20

Includes one reserved table for 10 guests, logo or company name displayed on the table sign, printed recognition in the event program, logo or company name featured on the event website, recognition in the alumni e-newsletter, social media promotional posts, verbal recognition during the event, and two special EWU swag items/gifts at each place setting.

Eagle Pride Table Sponsor: $1,053.95

Includes one reserved table for 10 guests, logo or company name displayed on the table sign, printed recognition in the event program, logo or company name featured on the event website, recognition in the alumni e-newsletter, social media promotional posts, verbal recognition during the event, and two special EWU swag items/gifts at each place setting.

Please RSVP by Friday, April 17, at this link.

For more information about event sponsorships, please contact Kelsey Hatch-Brecek, director of alumni relations, at khatchbrecek@ewu.edu or 509.359.4724.