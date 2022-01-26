EWU Africana Studies Offering Black History Month Events

Africana Studies is happy to announce special events for Black History Month, with opportunities throughout February. Events are listed below and you can follow African Studies on Facebook and on Instagram at EWUAFRICANA. Please note that for all in-person events, masks are required.

Feb. 1: Black Owned Business Pop-Up Shop | EWU NCR | 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Africana Studies and the Black Student Union are hosting a pop-up shop where Black owned businesses will showcase their products and/or advertise their businesses. The event spotlights local Black-owned businesses and supports Black excellence. Please keep an eye out on our social media pages to learn more about the businesses that will be attending.

Feb. 11: Zuzu Acrobats Performance | Showalter Auditorium | 5-6:00 p.m.

Africana Studies and the Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will host the Zuzu Acrobats. The Zuzu Acrobats are proud to bring the cultural traditions of Tanzania, East Africa to EWU. The performance includes music, dance and many different types of culturally authentic acrobatic routines. This acrobatic performance team has been on America’s Got Talent and has a serious fan base. Tickets cost $3 for children twelve and under and $5 for adults and can be purchased at the door the day of the event. Funds raised will support student scholarships, our Lead to Succeed Mentoring Program and other educational programming that we put together for our students.

Feb. 16: Daughters of the Dust Film Discussion | Tawanka 215 A/B | Noon-1:00 p.m.

Africana Studies and the Gender, Women’s and Sexuality Studies are hosting a discussion on this powerful film. We will discuss owning family histories, cultures, and traditions from a Black womanist perspective at the turn of the 20th century and comparing that to womanist perspectives on social issues today. The video is available to watch starting on Feb.1. Light snacks and beverages will be provided.

Feb. 22: Prepare to Invest in Yourself | Monroe 205 | 1-2 p.m.

Africana Studies welcomes real estate broker, Jacquelynne Sandoval who will hold a seminar for students on the importance of setting yourself up for financial success. She will speak about the importance of one’s credit score as a young adult, the realty business, including the home buying process, and so much more. This is one you won’t want to miss!

Feb. 25: Silent Auction Fundraiser | Monroe 205 | 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Africana Studies is excited to host our annual silent auction fundraiser. There is a fabulous assortment of items that include tickets to see the Seattle Mariners, Spokane Indians, Spokane Chiefs, museums around the state of Washington, golf course passes, tattoo certificates and so much more to bid on. We want to thank the Cheney and greater Spokane community for donating these items, as well as other businesses around the state of Washington and Idaho. We greatly appreciate your generosity! All donations raised will go towards student scholarships, our Lead to Succeed Mentoring Program and other educational programming that we provide for our students.

Feb. 28: Canvas Painting | Monroe 205 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Students, faculty and staff are welcome to come join us in painting or drawing small canvases that we will use as a permanent display in our student lounge. Our goal is to have participants paint or draw current events that we have seen unfold in the last few years. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.

If you have questions on any events, please contact rrodriguez2@ewu.edu or 509.359.2205.