Erin Elyse Burns: Iterations to Open Feb. 27

Eastern Washington University Gallery of Art is pleased to present the exhibition Iterations on Thursday, Feb. 27 through Thursday, April 10. This exhibition features photography and video works by Seattle, Washington-based artist Erin Elyse Burns, who has presented her work both nationally and internationally.

An opening reception and lecture by the artist will be held at noon on Thursday, Feb. 27 in the EWU Gallery of Art.

Iterations is a solo exhibition by lens-based interdisciplinary artist Erin Elyse Burns that brings several bodies of work into conversation with each other. They whisper about material abstraction and obsession. They make clear that the volume of internal quiet is in fact deafeningly loud. Held gently in the palm of a thoughtful hand, each idea is turned over, examined, turned over again and again. In the process they are polished into poignant exhaustion. Call these tumbled stones photographs, video, performance art, relics. Each artifact is interconnected and each line distinct.

Artist Bio:

Erin Elyse Burns is an interdisciplinary artist whose practice navigates territory within the disciplines of photography, video, performance art, and artifact. She casts herself as a figure within her work in order to create experiences that evoke a sense of the picturesque, the vulnerable, and the absurd. Preoccupied with being both the seer and being seen by the camera, Burns explores this dual position of power that allows for a dichotomy of distanced scrutiny and inherent intimacy. Concepts of private ritual, loss, identity, and the ephemeral persist within her work.

Her work has been presented nationally and internationally in exhibitions at Carnation Contemporary in Portland, Oregon, Sarah Spurgeon Gallery at Central Washington University, the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, Border Patrol Gallery in Portland, Maine, the Tucson Museum of Art, the Indianapolis Museum of Art, the Henry Art Gallery, the Nevada Museum of Art, Reno, among others.

Recent solo and two-person exhibitions have been presented at Lilla Galleriet in Gerlesborg, Sweden, SOIL Art Gallery and the Jack Straw Cultural Center’s New Media Gallery in Seattle.

Upcoming exhibitions include a group show at Tlaxcala3 Gallery in Mexico City and solo exhibitions at SOIL Art Gallery and the Behnke Family Gallery in Seattle. Her work has been presented at the New England Art Book Fair, the Boston Art Book Fair, and has been published in thephotographic journal Latitude 47. She has attended the Vermont Studio Center residency, Two Dot Residency in Montana, and the Westfjords Residency in northern Iceland.

Her work has been awarded grants from 4Culture, the Office of Arts & Culture, Seattle, The New Foundation Seattle, the Sierra Arts Foundation, and the Nevada Arts Council. She was a Fulbright Arts Finalist. She holds an MFA from the University of Washington and a BFA from the University of Nevada. She is an Associate Professor in the Art Department at Cornish College of the Arts.

Additional Information: Eastern Washington University Gallery of Art is located in the Art Building situated in the center of the fine and performing arts complex. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday 9am to 6pm and closed weekends, holidays and for spring break March 24-28, 2025.