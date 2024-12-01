ENTREPRENEURIAL ROOTS: GROWING COMMUNITY IN THE VINEYARDS IN AND AROUND WALLA WALLA

The EWU Chapter of PHI KAPPA PHI is hosting a panel event that explores the development of the wine industry and inclusive economic and community landscape.

The Entrepreneurial Roots: Growing Community in the Vineyards and Around Walla Walla discussion takes place from noon-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, in PUB 317/319. Snacks will be available for everyone.

Featured Panelists

Winemaker Ashley Trout: Trout is a visionary in the wine industry who began her journey in Walla Walla, Washington, at just 18 years old. With a passion for social justice, she has launched three successful wineries and actively champions initiatives for vineyard workers and women in the industry. Ashley’s dedication to excellence and community care is evident in her wines, earning her recognition in Wine Enthusiast’s “Top 40 Under 40” and Wine Industry Advisor’s “Wine’s Most Inspiring People.”

Tom Sawatzki: Sawatzki is a seasoned CPA and business valuation expert who significantly influenced the Walla Walla community through his work. As CFO of Waterbrook Winery and as a former partner at Seven Hills Winery, Tom has applied his financial acumen to support local businesses, aiding vineyard workers and entrepreneurs alike. His expertise in economic damage calculations and business valuations has been a cornerstone in fostering a thriving, equitable business landscape in Walla Walla.

Tom Scribner: As mayor of Walla Walla, Scribner has been an active voice in promoting local community development and addressing key issues affecting the region. Through his role in the city council, Scribner showed a commitment to diversifying job opportunities in Walla Walla, with a particular focus on sectors beyond the prominent vineyard tourism. His efforts aim to create a more balanced and inclusive economic landscape, ensuring that the needs of various community members, including vineyard workers and entrepreneurs, are met and sustained.