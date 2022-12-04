Employee Assistance Program – December Resources

EAP is Here to Help You Manage Stress

As we head into December, the darker days of winter, upcoming holidays, family gatherings, travel, financial pressures, and other challenges can make this season difficult to navigate. Here are some of the resources offered by our EAP to support you and your family during this time:

Webinars

In addition, you can learn about all that EAP offers through a 30 minute EAP Orientation webinar: attend a monthly live webinar or watch on-demand.

Newsletters

With the holidays fast approaching, the November/December Employee Newsletter shares information about financial stress – the worry, anxiety, or fear caused by money problems — and some resources to help you reduce financial stress. In addition, the newsletter shares education resources to support foster youths in the classroom, help students handle setbacks, and more.

In addition to spotlighting engagement and well-being for veterans in the workplace, the Supervisor Newsletter offers research and resources about hybrid work, post-pandemic exhaustion, mental health support in the workplace, and more.

Work/Life Services

In December the EAP Work/Life site features tools and resources to help us understand how stress impacts us and learn some strategies to better manage our stressors and our lives. This month’s on-demand seminar, “Stress Buster: Managing and Taking Control of Your Life”, is available beginning Wednesday, Dec. 2. Access the Work/Life site by logging in with your Organization Code, EWU .

And if you’re struggling, or looking for useful resources, please know that our EAP is here to help: don’t hesitate to reach out at 877.313.4455 or online.