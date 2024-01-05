Employee Assisance Program: May News

MAY 2024 EAP Newsletter: Caring for Your Mental Health
As we enter the month of May, our Washington State Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is offering the following resources to support you and your family:
EAP Events and Webinars
This month, the Washington State EAP is excited to share our expanded roster of *live* events and webinars. We hope that you will be able to join us for the following events:
During challenging times building resilience is key to managing stress. In this presentation you’ll learn how stress can impact you, ways resilience can help you weather life’s ups and downs, strategies to build and maintain resilience, and supports and resources available. Tuesday, May 22, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
This presentation delves into actionable strategies for incorporating wellness practices into daily professional routines, aiming to enhance overall job satisfaction and productivity. It equips attendees with the knowledge and tools needed to foster a healthier work environment and improve both individual and team well-being, from 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28.
- EAP Orientation for Supervisors, Leaders, and HR Professionals
This is a new monthly EAP orientation with a focus on the EAP benefits available to supervisors,
leaders, and HR professionals, 1-1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17.
- EAP Orientation to the Employee Assistance Program
Learn about all the EAP offers through a live 30-minute EAP Orientation webinar, 2-2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17.
Can’t attend the live May webinars? Check out future dates. In addition, EAP offers on demand webinars on a variety of subjects, including EAP Orientation, depression and anxiety relating to stress, emotional intelligence, and more.
Work/Life
In May, the EAP Work/Life site is offering tools and resources to help you learn more about taking care of your mental health and developing effective strategies to maintain a healthy and strong mind to support overall wellbeing. Get started by viewing this month’s on-demand seminar, “Balancing Act – Strategies for Mental Health” – it’s available beginning Tuesday, May 21 through the Work/Life site. Login with your Organization Code, EWU.
Monthly Resources
May marks Mental Health Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness, promoting understanding, and reducing stigma surrounding mental health issues in the workplace and beyond. During this month, organizations have a unique opportunity to prioritize employee well-being, foster a supportive culture, and provide resources for mental health education and support. By acknowledging the importance of mental health and destigmatizing discussions around it, businesses can create environments where individuals feel comfortable seeking help and accessing necessary resources. Through initiatives such as mental health workshops, employee assistance programs, and open dialogues, companies can cultivate a compassionate and inclusive workplace that prioritizes the holistic well-being of their employees. Mental Health Awareness Month serves as a vital reminder of the significance of mental health and the collective responsibility to support one another in navigating mental health challenges.
Furthermore, fostering kindness within the workplace during Mental Health Awareness Month, which coincides with 143 Day in honor of Mr. Rogers, can have profound effects on employee well-being. Acts of kindness, whether small gestures or larger initiatives inspired by Mr. Rogers’ philosophy of spreading love (“143” was his special code for “I love you”), create a supportive and positive atmosphere that can significantly improve mental health outcomes. Research has shown that both giving and receiving acts of kindness release feel-good hormones like oxytocin and dopamine, reducing stress levels and promoting a sense of belonging and connection. Encouraging kindness not only strengthens relationships among colleagues but also cultivates empathy and understanding, contributing to a more compassionate work environment. By incorporating 143 Day celebrations alongside mental health awareness efforts, organizations can create a culture that not only supports mental health but also enhances overall workplace satisfaction and productivity.
Crisis Support
- If you, or someone you know, is in need of immediate crisis support, please consider using these resources for assistance: 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline– Call, text, or chat 988. The 988 Lifeline is confidential, free, and available 24/7/365.
- You can contact the 988 Lifeline to get support for: thoughts of suicide, mental health crises, substance use concerns, and other kind of emotional distress. You can also contact the 988 Lifeline if you are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.
Other Crisis Resources
The ten-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL), 1-800-273-TALK (8255), is still active along with 988.
- Veterans Crisis Line– Dial 988, then press 1.
- Spanish Language Line – Dial 988, then press 2.
- LGBTQI+ Youth Subnetwork Line – Dial 988, then press 3.
- Native and Strong Lifeline – Dial 988, then press 4 (when calling from a Washington area code).
- Teen Link– 1.866.TEENLINK
- The Trevor Project– 1.866.488.7386, text 678-678
- National Maternal Mental Health Hotline– 1.833.9.HELPMOMS
- Disaster Distress Helpline– 1.800.985.5990
- Trans Lifeline– 1.877.565.8860
- The Native Resource Hubis a statewide central resource line developed to meet the needs of tribes and tribally affiliated people who may need help navigating the complex behavioral health system. The Hub assists tribal agencies, health care professionals, hospitals, and in- and outpatient programs as well as families and individuals. For more information, call the Hub directly at 1.866.491.1683.
Articles
- Mental Health in the Workplace (CDC)
- Breaking Down Burnout in the Workplace (Mayo Clinic Press)
- Long Term Stress Harms Everyone in the Workplace (OSHA newsletter)
- Busting Myths that Keep Workers Silent About Workplace Stress (OSHA newsletter)
- Work in America Report 2023: Workplaces as engines of psychological health and well-being (APA)
- 3 Ways to Build an Organizational Culture that Supports Mental Health (Routledge; HBR)
- Worried About AI in the Workplace? You’re Not Alone (Lerner; APA)
- 10 Tips to Boost Wellbeing in the Workplace in 2024 (Mental Health First Aid)
- How to Fix Your Company’s Culture of Overwork (Clark; HBR)
- 5 Reasons to Share Your Mental Health Struggles (Allen, Greater Good Magazine)
- How to Ward Off the Sunday Scaries (Mental Health First Aid)
- PERMA: 5 Elements to Thrive (Leadership Freak Blog)
Personal Relationships
- How Healthy Relationships Improve Mental Health (McLean)
- What to Say When Someone Tells You They’re Fine, But They’re Not (Mental Health America)
- Listening with Compassion: What to Say and What Not to Say (CDC Newsletter)
- What is a Healthy Relationship? (National Domestic Violence Hotline)
- 2 Words to Instantly Improve an Intimate Relationship (Bernstein; Psychology Today)
- Maintaining a Healthy Relationship When Someone You Love Has a Mental Illness (NAMI)
- How Male Neglect of Self-Care Affects Their Partners (Siegel, Psychology Today)
Family Connection
- Healthy Minds, Thriving Kids: A series of free, evidence-based video and print resources that caregivers and educators can use to teach their kids critical mental health and coping skills.
- Adolescent Mental Health (CDC Newsletter)
- Girls are struggling with their mental health. Here’s what parents can do (Cohen; UCLA Health)
- Can Self Compassion Help Teens with Depression? (Bluth; Greater Good Magazine)
- 2 Things Not to Say to a Struggling Adult Child, and What to Say Instead (Bernstein; Psychology Today)
- 5 Ways to Stay Calm When You’re Stressed About School (The JED Foundation)
- Common Misunderstandings About Children’s Mental Health (Child Mind Institute)
- How Social Media Can Impact Mental Health (The JED Foundation)
- My Kid Seems Addicted to Their Phone. What Do I Do? (Common Sense Media)
Diversity and Culture
- How Exploring Your Black Identity Improves Your Mental Health (The JED Foundation)
- Racial Battle Fatigue: What is Racial Trauma and Its Effects on Mental Health (The JED Foundation)
- Survey on Racism, Discrimination and Health: Experiences and Impacts Across Racial and Ethnic Groups (Artiga, et al.; KFF)
- Five Key Findings on Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders by Race/Ethnicity (Panchal, et al.; KFF)
Videos and Other Resources
- Healthy Minds App – Free app for skill-based meditation learning
- Mindfulness Coach App – Free app to learn mindfulness.
- Here Now App – Free app for those in recovery
Take a Mental Health Test (depression, anxiety, PTSD, ADHD, etc.)
- “Time to Talk” Letter
- Social Confidence and Connections worksheet
- Addiction: What’s Keeping Me Stuck?
- What is My Attachment Style?
- Processing Trauma and Stress
- Getting Unstuck: Practice Changing Thoughts
- Managing Frustration and Anger
- Dealing with Tough Situations
- It’s Time to Talk to Your Team About Mental Health (Podcast)
- Helping Older Adults Manage Alzheimer’s and Other Dementias (Video)
- Finding Addiction Treatment as Neurodivergent Person (Kayla Gill article)
- How You Can Help Others Navigate Grief (Video)
And, if you’re struggling, or looking for some support or helpful resources, please know that our EAP is here for you, please don’t hesitate to reach out by calling 1.877.313.4455 or going online.