Employee Assisance Program: May News

MAY 2024 EAP Newsletter: Caring for Your Mental Health

As we enter the month of May, our Washington State Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is offering the following resources to support you and your family:

EAP Events and Webinars

This month, the Washington State EAP is excited to share our expanded roster of *live* events and webinars. We hope that you will be able to join us for the following events:

During challenging times building resilience is key to managing stress. In this presentation you’ll learn how stress can impact you, ways resilience can help you weather life’s ups and downs, strategies to build and maintain resilience, and supports and resources available. Tuesday, May 22, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

This presentation delves into actionable strategies for incorporating wellness practices into daily professional routines, aiming to enhance overall job satisfaction and productivity. It equips attendees with the knowledge and tools needed to foster a healthier work environment and improve both individual and team well-being, from 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28.



EAP Orientation for Supervisors, Leaders, and HR Professionals

leaders, and HR professionals, 1-1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17.



Learn about all the EAP offers through a live 30-minute EAP Orientation webinar, 2-2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17.

Can’t attend the live May webinars? Check out future dates. In addition, EAP offers on demand webinars on a variety of subjects, including EAP Orientation, depression and anxiety relating to stress, emotional intelligence, and more.

Work/Life

In May, the EAP Work/Life site is offering tools and resources to help you learn more about taking care of your mental health and developing effective strategies to maintain a healthy and strong mind to support overall wellbeing. Get started by viewing this month’s on-demand seminar, “Balancing Act – Strategies for Mental Health” – it’s available beginning Tuesday, May 21 through the Work/Life site. Login with your Organization Code, EWU.

Monthly Resources

May marks Mental Health Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness, promoting understanding, and reducing stigma surrounding mental health issues in the workplace and beyond. During this month, organizations have a unique opportunity to prioritize employee well-being, foster a supportive culture, and provide resources for mental health education and support. By acknowledging the importance of mental health and destigmatizing discussions around it, businesses can create environments where individuals feel comfortable seeking help and accessing necessary resources. Through initiatives such as mental health workshops, employee assistance programs, and open dialogues, companies can cultivate a compassionate and inclusive workplace that prioritizes the holistic well-being of their employees. Mental Health Awareness Month serves as a vital reminder of the significance of mental health and the collective responsibility to support one another in navigating mental health challenges.

Furthermore, fostering kindness within the workplace during Mental Health Awareness Month, which coincides with 143 Day in honor of Mr. Rogers, can have profound effects on employee well-being. Acts of kindness, whether small gestures or larger initiatives inspired by Mr. Rogers’ philosophy of spreading love (“143” was his special code for “I love you”), create a supportive and positive atmosphere that can significantly improve mental health outcomes. Research has shown that both giving and receiving acts of kindness release feel-good hormones like oxytocin and dopamine, reducing stress levels and promoting a sense of belonging and connection. Encouraging kindness not only strengthens relationships among colleagues but also cultivates empathy and understanding, contributing to a more compassionate work environment. By incorporating 143 Day celebrations alongside mental health awareness efforts, organizations can create a culture that not only supports mental health but also enhances overall workplace satisfaction and productivity.

Crisis Support



If you, or someone you know, is in need of immediate crisis support, please consider using these resources for assistance: 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline– Call, text, or chat 988. The 988 Lifeline is confidential, free, and available 24/7/365.

You can contact the 988 Lifeline to get support for: thoughts of suicide, mental health crises, substance use concerns, and other kind of emotional distress. You can also contact the 988 Lifeline if you are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.

Other Crisis Resources

The ten-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL), 1-800-273-TALK (8255), is still active along with 988.



And, if you’re struggling, or looking for some support or helpful resources, please know that our EAP is here for you, please don’t hesitate to reach out by calling 1.877.313.4455 or going online.