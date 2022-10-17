Eastern to Host Wheelchair Basketball Tournament

Eastern Washington University is hosting the Wheelchair Basketball Tournament at Reese Court on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22. The games are open to the public and free to attend.

The EWU Wheelchair Basketball team will welcome the University of Arizona, ParaSport Spokane and Team St. Luke’s.

Here is the tournament schedule:

Friday, Oct. 21

10 a.m. EWU versus the University of Arizona

Noon EWU versus ParaSport Division 2

2 p.m. Seattle Division 1 versus the University of Arizona

4 p.m. Seattle Division 1 versus ParaSport Division 2

6 p.m. EWU versus University of Arizona **FEATURED GAME**



Saturday, Oct. 22

9 a.m. University of Arizona versus ParaSport Division 2

11a.m. EWU versus Seattle Division 1

1 p.m. ParaSport Division 2 versus Seattle Division 1 3 p.m. EWU versus ParaSport Division 2

Click here to visit tournament website.