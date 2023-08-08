Eastern Grad’s Artwork Featured at Chase Gallery

Alumna Jessica Earle, who graduated from EWU in 2014 with a bachelor’s in studio art, has an exhibition showing at the Chase Gallery, in downtown Spokane.

Earle’s multimedia Portal.Esc is showing through Thursday, Aug. 24.

Earle’s works, as described on the Spokane Arts website, includes video, animation, digital painting and installation. The pieces explore unique perspectives with a theme of escapism. Earle strives to create a space that encourages viewers to seek joy and wonder in a world that often feels overwhelming, the site says.

The Chase Galley is located at 801 W. Riverside Ave.