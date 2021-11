EWU is offering alternative testing times to accommodate students who wish to get tested for Covid-19 before traveling for the long Thanksgiving weekend.

Testing will be offered on Monday, Nov. 22, from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and from noon-2 p.m. Testing will be offered again on Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and from noon-2 p.m.

Testing will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (Nov. 24-26).

The free Covid-19 testing is available on the second floor of Tawanka Hall. No appointment is needed.