EAP Revamps its Website

The Washington State Employee Assistance Program, which provides valuable health, safety, and well-being resources for 150,000 Washington state public service employees and their families, has revamped its website to make it more readily accessible.

EAP provided the following update:

The new website ensures that when help is needed, people can find the resources that will support them best:

  • Washington state public service employers can easily connect with EAP to arrange a consultation, learn if EAP fits their business needs, and enroll in EAP to receive top tier support for their employees.
  • Employees at enrolled organizations can easily and quickly connect with EAP resources that can help them navigate challenges at work and at home.
  • Care providers can discover how to join the EAP network and get information that makes it easy to provide quality care for clients.

Some highlights of EAP.wa.gov:

  • Clean, intuitive navigation to make it easy to find what you’re looking for.
  • Updated and simplified content to make information clear.
  • An expanded resource library with articles, videos, trusted sources, and helplines.
  • A welcoming design that evokes calm and warmth.

“Building a new, standalone website for our EAP customers has been an exciting challenge,” said Niquette Kelcher, DES Digital and Creative Services Director. “EAP provides valuable services to thousands of employees and their families. It was important to us that we design a helpful website for them. That’s why we did a lot of user testing from beginning to end — our customers were always top of mind. We’re happy with the result, and we hope they are, too.”

Check out the new EAP.wa.gov!

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

