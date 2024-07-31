EAP Newsletter: August

|As August begins, our Washington State Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is offering the following resources to support you and your family.
EAP Events and Webinars
This month, the Washington State EAP is excited to share our expanded roster of *live* events and webinars.
Join us every Wednesday at noon in August and September as we continue with our Wellness Wednesdays series! Each month will have a themed topic and all sessions will relate to that topic. In August, our series continues with… Unlocking Your Potential: A Journey to Purpose and Productivity
In today’s dynamic work environment, living with purpose and aligning your daily activities with meaningful goals are key to maintaining motivation, productivity, and overall well-being. Our comprehensive series of micro-trainings is designed to help you discover, define, and infuse purpose into every aspect of your life. From understanding what purpose means to setting achievable goals and engaging with your community, each session provides actionable tips and insights to help you lead a more fulfilling and productive life. Join us on this journey to unlock your true potential and create a life full of purpose and intention. Interested in joining us? Please register HERE!
Aug. 7: What is Purpose and How to Define Your Purpose
Discover the profound impact of living with purpose in our introductory session. Learn what purpose truly means and explore practical steps to define your own purpose. This session covers reflection techniques, the importance of aligning with your values, and the benefits of living a purpose-driven life. Gain the tools to understand your unique contributions and how they can shape your goals and actions.
Aug. 14: How to Set Purposeful and Achievable Goals
Turn your purpose into actionable steps with our micro-training on setting purposeful and achievable goals. This session will guide you through aligning your goals with your core values and purpose, utilizing the SMART framework, and breaking down larger goals into manageable tasks. Learn how to stay motivated, focused, and on track to achieve your dreams while experiencing greater fulfillment and satisfaction.
Aug. 21: Tips to Infuse Purpose into Your Daily Routine
Make every day count by infusing purpose into your daily routine. In this session, we’ll explore practical strategies to start your day with intention, prioritize meaningful activities, and practice mindfulness. Discover how to create a routine that reflects your values and purpose, enhancing your overall well-being, productivity, and relationships. Learn how small, consistent actions can lead to a more purpose-driven life.
Aug. 28: How to Generate Purpose Through Community Engagement and Teamwork
Expand your impact and sense of purpose through community engagement and teamwork. This session focuses on identifying community needs, finding volunteer opportunities, and building meaningful relationships. Learn how contributing to your community and collaborating with others can enhance your sense of purpose, improve well-being, and strengthen social connections. Gain insights into leveraging your skills and taking initiative to make a difference. Interested in joining us? Please register HERE!
EAP Orientation for Supervisors, Leaders, and HR Professionals
This is a new monthly EAP orientation with a focus on the EAP benefits available to supervisors,
leaders, and HR professionals, 4-4:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1.
EAP Orientation to the Employee Assistance Program
Learn about all the EAP offers through a live 30-minute EAP Orientation webinar, 2-2:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12. Can’t attend the live August webinars? Check out future dates. In addition, EAP offers on demand webinars on a variety of subjects, including EAP Orientation, depression and anxiety relating to stress, nurturing success for Black employees in and out of the workplace, resources for older adults and their family caregivers, emotional intelligence, and more.
Work/Life Resources
In August, the EAP Work/Life site is offering tools and resources to help you better understand and practice how to acknowledge and appreciate others. Learn how to effectively recognize positive actions at work *and* at home by viewing this month’s on-demand seminar, “Harnessing Positive Reinforcement for Success” – it’s available beginning Tuesday, Aug. 20 through the Work/Life site. Just login with your Work/Life Access Code, <EWU>.
Monthly Resources for August and September
As the summer winds down, the buzz of anticipation grows with the approach of a new school year. Whether you’re a teacher gearing up for a fresh batch of students, a college student setting sights on challenging courses, or a family prepping for the bustling routine of school days, this is a season brimming with potential. For educators in both K-12 and higher education, it’s a time to innovate and inspire. Preparing your classrooms means not just organizing supplies and syllabi, but also fortifying yourself with the latest educational strategies to enrich your teaching.
Students of all ages are on the threshold of knowledge, ready to dive into new subjects and extracurriculars that will shape their futures. Meanwhile, families are pivotal in this transition, as they support their students by setting routines, creating effective study spaces at home, and fostering an environment that nurtures educational growth and curiosity. Together, let’s embrace the upcoming school year with enthusiasm and a prepared spirit. Whether it’s through refining teaching methods, engaging with new learning communities, or simply organizing a back-to-school schedule, the goal is the same: to make this school year successful and rewarding for everyone involved. Let this be a year of discovery, achievement, and joy in the journey of education.
If you are struggling, or looking for some support, guidance, or useful resources, please know that our EAP is here for you — don’t hesitate to reach out: 1.877.313.4455 or online.