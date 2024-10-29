EAP News: Resources for Election Overload

Taking Care of Your Mental Health and Wellbeing During Election Season
The Washington State Employee Assistance Program (EAP) has created a special edition newsletter to help with the stress that many people feel due to the unrelenting political ads, constant barrage of news, social media disagreements, and the uncertainty of the outcomes.
If you are feeling the stress and frustration that election season can bring, take a few minutes to scroll through the newsletter below. You’ll find helpful suggestions and links to resources to support you through the upcoming days.