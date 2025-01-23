EAP Navigating Change Presentation: Feb. 4

“Navigating Change in Challenging Times,” a presentation by Jenn Nguyen from the Employee Assistance Program, will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the PUB’s Nysether Community Room.

Please register online to attend and to receive a Zoom link to attend remotely.

Change can be challenging, but it can also open the door to growth and new opportunities. Take the first step toward mastering change. Join us and discover how to turn challenges into opportunities for personal and professional growth.

In our ever-changing world, learning how to navigate change is an essential skill—one that can be developed. We’ll discuss the impact of change, actions you can take to navigate change based on your unique response to stress, and resources available to support you.

In this presentation, you will:

  • Learn what influences your response to change.
  • Consider the impact change has on your work and personal life.
  • Develop actions you can take to navigate change based on your unique response to stress.
  • Gain resources available to support your ability to navigate change.

Why Attend?

Change is never easy, but you don’t have to navigate it alone. Gain practical strategies to stay focused, motivated, and positive—even when the road ahead seems uncertain.

Please contact Michelle Ferazza in Human Resources with questions and/or accommodation requests by phone at 509.359.6790 or by email at HR@ewu.edu .

Note: Absence from work for this activity must be pre-approved by your supervisor and must not interfere with University operating needs.  Employees may be excused from their regular duties to attend or they may be required to attend on their lunch periods, break periods, benefit time, or by flexing their schedule.  Employees should consult with their supervisor for guidance on whether or not attendance at the event may be possible.

