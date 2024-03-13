EagleSync Training is Now Available

Student Engagement is excited to provide training on EagleSync, a student engagement platform designed to revolutionize the way we connect and engage with the university’s vibrant community of students, faculty, and staff.

As we strive to enhance communication and foster a sense of belonging, EagleSync is becoming a go-to hub for campus events and activities.

Here are a few of benefits of joining EagleSync:

Amplified Event Promotion: Seamlessly promote your department’s events not only to students but to the entire EWU community, ensuring maximum visibility and attendance.

Streamlined Event Management: Simplify event planning and scheduling by leveraging EagleSync’s intuitive tools, streamlining the process from start to finish.

Enhanced Community Engagement: Foster meaningful connections and interactions by allowing all members of the EWU community, including students, faculty, and staff, to easily discover and RSVP for your events.

Improved Assessment: Utilize the “check-in” feature to track attendance and gather valuable data for assessment purposes, facilitating informed decision-making and continuous improvement.

Upcoming training sessions for departments will be offered on these dates:

  • March 19, Tuesday | 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. | PUB 319
  • March 21, Thursday | 1:30-2:30 p.m. | Via Zoom
  • April 3, Wednesday | 2-3 p.m. | PUB 319

For inquiries or assistance regarding EagleSync, please reach out to Michelle Schultz at mschultz@ewu.edu or Marcus Scott at mscott05@ewu.edu.

