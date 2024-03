You can cheer on our women’s basketball team with other fans at watch parties in Spokane or Cheney. (The Eagles play at 5 p.m. on Friday.)

These two area restaurants will feature all EWU games and have EWU swag on hand:

Cheney | Eagles Pub | 414 1st Street

South Spokane | Red Wheel Bar & Grill | 501 S. Thor Street

For all things related to our women’s team in March Madness, visit goeags.com/NCAA.