Eagles $40K Startup Challenge – Applications Due March 4

Do you have an innovative idea for a new business or nonprofit? Join the Eagles $40,000 Startup Challenge and take a shot at becoming the next Eagle success story. Applications are due by Friday, March 4.

The Eagles StartUp Challenge is a fun, collaborative student startup pitch competition for students of any major, experience and class-standing. We provide resources for students who are passionate about their innovative ideas to help transform those ideas into new businesses or nonprofits. Students who compete will gain access to seed money and other resources while receiving valuable mentoring. This is a resume-building experience!