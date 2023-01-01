EagLead Recruiting Students and Mentors for Winter Program

EagLead is currently accepting applications from students who want to take their leadership skills to the next level.

The noncredited certificate program, hosted by EWU Student Engagement, is also looking for faculty and staff members to mentor students for the winter program.

EagLead, which helps students develop confidence, and communication and networking skills, offers workshops and one-on-one mentorship with adults who are accomplished professionally. Other focus areas include critical thinking and reflection, resilience and persistence and challenge and conflict resolution. The program serves a cohort of 20 students.

Students can apply to EagLead online. Faculty, staff and students can also make nominations. The deadline to apply or submit nominations is Friday, Jan.19.

The EagLead program includes four in-person workshops, held in the PUB 321-323, and one-on-one time with mentors and mentees.

EagLead workshops are held on the following days:

Wednesday, Feb. 7 | 5-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 21 | 5-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 28 | 5-7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6 | 5-7 p.m.

Faculty and staff members interested in serving as student mentors for the winter quarter, please contact Elsie Brehmer, assistant director of sorority and fraternity life, at ebrehmer1@ewu.edu.

For questions and additional information, please reach out to Marcus Scott, assistant director for leadership engagement, at mscott05@ewu.edu or call 509.359.7051.