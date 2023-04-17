Eagle Store’s Swoop’s Corner Offering a Day of Pick-up Services

EWU Eagle Store is offering a one-day only Swoop’s Corner pick-up service on Friday, April 21 in honor of Earth Day.

If you are working on campus and have items for resale though Swoop’s Corner, please text or call 509.359.5066 for pick-up. An Eagle Store employee will come and collect your Swoop’s Corner items, carry them to the Eagle Store, and then bring you back a gift card for the items purchased from you.

This is a one-day only service, so if you have some items you’ve been meaning to bring down to Swoop’s Corner this is the perfect day to take advantage of the pick-up service.

In addition, Swoop’s Corner is offering Extra Dollar Deal Days every Friday and Saturday throughout April.