Eagle Store Offers Interoffice Delivery

The Eagle Store has added a new customer service option that makes shopping there even more convenient.

You can now make purchases online at the Eagle Store and have those items delivered free of charge to your office on the EWU Cheney campus or at the Catalyst.

Here’s how it works:

Do your shopping online.

When you go to check out, select the shipment option titled “EWU Interoffice Mail.”

Make sure your shipping address is located on the EWU Cheney campus, or at the Catalyst, and we will deliver your purchases free of charge!

Check out our Eagle Store website today to see our large selection of Eagle-theme merchandise. And, as always, GO EAGS!