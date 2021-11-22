Eagle Store Offering Up Holiday Bargains

The Eagle Store is offering some great holiday bargain shopping opportunities.

Enjoy 25% off EWU items at the Eagle store, inside the PUB and online, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4.

Other upcoming sales include:

Black Friday Sale: Friday through Sunday, Nov. 26-28. Get 15% off EWU items and free shipping on orders over $100. Online only at EagleStore.ewu.edu.

Cyber Monday Sale: Monday, Nov. 29. Receive 20% off EWU items and free shipping on orders over $100. Online only at EagleStore.ewu.edu.

VIP Alumni Shopping Event & Holiday Kick-off Sale: Visit the Eagle Store from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, to get an early shot at good bargains. Get 25% off EWU items. Online shoppers use the VIPAlumni25 promo code.

Check out the EWU Alumni Association and EWU Eagle Store Facebook Live 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.