Eagle Store Offering a Week of Discounts, Deals and Prizes

Homecoming is arriving early in 2025, but the Eagle Store will help you be prepared with a week of discounts, deals, and prizes. The celebration continues every day Sept. 29 through Homecoming gameday Oct. 4.
- Monday, Sept. 29: Discount Jenga: The building block you pull corresponds with the discount you receive on your purchase.
- Tuesday, Sept. 30: Trivia Tuesday: Put your EWU knowledge to the test for a chance to win 20% off one item.
- Wednesday, Oct. 1: Wildcard Wednesday: Spin the wheel at the register for the chance to win an amazing prize or discount on your purchase.
- Thursday, Oct. 2: Ring Toss: Land your rings successfully to rack up a bigger discount on your purchase.
- Friday, Oct. 3: Swoopons Search: find one of the five “Swoopons” hidden across campus — check out the Eagle Store’s social media for hidden clues. When you find a Swoopon, stop by the Eagle Store to trade it in for a mystery prize.
- Saturday, Oct. 4: Game day! Represent the Eagles with your newly won gear.See you at Roos Field!