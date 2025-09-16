Eagle Store Offering a Week of Discounts, Deals and Prizes

Homecoming is arriving early in 2025, but the Eagle Store will help you be prepared with a week of discounts, deals, and prizes. The celebration continues every day Sept. 29 through Homecoming gameday Oct. 4. 

  • Monday, Sept. 29: Discount Jenga: The building block you pull corresponds with the discount you receive on your purchase.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 30: Trivia Tuesday: Put your EWU knowledge to the test for a chance to win 20% off one item.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 1: Wildcard Wednesday: Spin the wheel at the register for the chance to win an amazing prize or discount on your purchase.
  • Thursday, Oct. 2: Ring Toss: Land your rings successfully to rack up a bigger discount on your purchase. 
  • Friday, Oct. 3: Swoopons Search: find one of the five “Swoopons” hidden across campus — check out the Eagle Store’s social media for hidden clues. When you find a Swoopon, stop by the Eagle Store to trade it in for a mystery prize.
  • Saturday, Oct. 4: Game day! Represent the Eagles with your newly won gear.See you at Roos Field!  

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2025 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University