Eagle Family Homecoming: Participate, Decorate, Spectate

Eagle Family Homecoming is a week of events, challenges, and competitions for students, staff, faculty and members of the EWU community.

Eagle Family Homecoming, to be held Oct. 14-20, provides a wide variety of ways for everyone to show their Eagle Pride while engaging in activities. Many of the activities are steeped in years of tradition and, of course, culminate in the return of our alumni and families for the annual Homecoming Football game.

3 Ways to Engage: Participate, Decorate, Spectate

Participate: Whether you are a student or a staff or faculty member, there are ways to get involved. Register your student organization, department, or group of friends for the Team Challenge, or take your friend group and make a team. Students who live in the residence halls, who haven’t joined a club yet, can join their hall team.

Team Challenge: Teams that participate in the Team Challenge will automatically be registered for all Team Challenge events. Teams will also accumulate points at each event during the week as part of the Eagle Family Homecoming Team Challenge. This is the grand prize for all EFH competitions, and includes a trophy, an announcement of the winning team’s name at the football game, and a lifetime of bragging rights.

Use this online form to register for the following Eagle Family Homecoming Team Challenge events. The form registers the team for all three events.

Window Painting | Monday, Oct.14

Real Life Mario Kart | Tuesday, Oct. 15

Family Feud | Wednesday, Oct. 16

Individual Events:

Events that are not specifically related to the Team Challenge are open to individuals who want to join in. Team Challenge groups can sign up for these events as well and may even get bonus points for participating.

Spirit Splash Decorating Contest | Judging is Tuesday, Oct. 15 for campus entries, and Friday, Oct. 18 for community entries

Bed Races | Saturday, Oct. 19

Decorate: One of the best parts of EFH is seeing the campus all decked out in Eagle Pride and the Spirit Splash Decorating contest is a great way to get involved. You can sign up to participate in one of our categories: Campus Department, SFL Chapter Facility, and Residence Halls.

Spectate: Show up to events, watch, cheer. There is always something interesting happening during Homecoming week. Pop by and see the groups painting the windows at the PUB, visit the NCR to watch Real Life Mario Kart, but no matter what, DO NOT miss the Bonfire and Bed Races Thursday night in Downtown Cheney….of course, we’ll see you at the Football Game!