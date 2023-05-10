Register Now for Eagle Family Homecoming Team Activities

Homecoming Week, Oct. 16-22, has a calendar packed full of activities and competitions which offer a wide range of ways to have fun with friends and get to know new people.

This year, Eastern has plenty of team activities for students, faculty and staff – so start recruiting and registering your teams now!

Highlights of Homecoming 2022 include:

Campus and Community Spirit Splash Decorating | Oct. 17 and 19 | EWU and extended community event

Window Painting | Monday, Oct. 10 | 11a.m. | Pence Union Building (PUB)

Eagle Family Homecoming Kick-Off | Monday, Oct. 16|11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. | Arévalo Student Mall

Car Bash – Hosted by Sorority and Fraternity Life | Wednesday, Oct. 18 | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Arévalo Student Mall.

Spirit Selfie | Wednesday, Oct. 18 |10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Catalyst (CAT)

Eagle Mad-Nest | Wednesday | Oct. 18 | 7 p.m. | Reese Court

Pep Rally and Bonfire | Thursday, Oct. 19 | 6 p.m. | Corner of 2nd Street and G Street in downtown Cheney

Bed Races | Thursday, Oct. 19 | 7 p.m. | 1st Street in downtown Cheney

Students, staff and faculty at Eastern Washington University are incredibly important parts of the EWU Family and as such, we wanted to specifically invite all of you to engage in Eagle Family Homecoming.

Two years ago, we opened the Team Challenge to include faculty and staff, in addition to students. We are excited to continue this new tradition. The Team Challenge is your opportunity to engage with members of the Eagle Community and potentially have life long bragging rights. Register your team online.

If you feel like the Team Challenge is too much of a commitment, please consider participating in the following events:

Spirit Splash Decorating Competition – Decorate your department/division office to showcase your EWU spirit! Local businesses, student organizations and EWU offices go all out to make sure all of our current and former students know it’s Homecoming and to compete for the Most Spirited Award. Judging takes place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Bed Races – Teams of five compete in a relay race where 4 people push a bed on wheels carrying the fifth member down a block, the “rider” of the bed jumps off and puts on oversized pajamas, then they push the bed back down the street. This event does have a registration fee, but also awards cash prizes to the top teams! Races start at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19 following the Bon Fire on 1st Street in Downtown Cheney.

We hope you will make some time to join in the festivities and celebrate EWU. Register for the Team Challenge, Spirit Splash, and/or Bed Races online or contact Michelle Schultz at mschultz@ewu.edu for specific questions about the events.