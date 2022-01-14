Eagle Career Network Celebration

Home » Eagle Career Network Celebration

Join us as we celebrate a year of the Eagle Career Network on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 6 p.m. in The Roost, inside the URC building.

The evening will include networking, Eagle pride and the opportunity to learn more about what Eagle Career Network has been up to the past year.

Registration costs $10 and includes the following: 

  • Heavy appetizers and desserts
  • Cash bar, as well as Eagle Punch
  • Swag
  • Complimentary head shots
  • EWU Career Center will be available for resume reviews and general career development advice

BYOM: Bring Your Own Mentor/Mentee – Is there someone in your life who you go to for advice, whether career and/or personal? Register your guest as your mentee or mentor, and, if you both attend, you will both be entered into a drawing for a great prize.

No mentor or mentee to bring? That’s ok! Everyone is welcome to attend.

People needing accommodation should contact the Office of Alumni Relations at 509.359.4550 or email to ewualum@ewu.edu by Jan. 26.

If you aren’t a member, it’s easy to join this free Eagle Career networking community.

