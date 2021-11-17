Dual PEBB and SEBB Enrollment No Longer Allowed

As of Jan. 1 2022, dual enrollment is no longer allowed between PEBB and SEBB programs.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, you can no longer enroll in health plans under both the PEBB and School Employees Benefits Board (SEBB) programs as an employee or as a dependent. You also will no longer be able to cover dependents under both programs.

You may waive your enrollment in PEBB medical and dental only if you are enrolling in a SEBB medical, dental, and vision plan.

If you or your dependents are enrolled in both PEBB and SEBB benefits (medical, dental, vision), a letter was mailed to you from the PEBB Program explaining what action you need to take by Nov. 30. If you do not take action to resolve the dual enrollment, the PEBB and SEBB programs will enroll or dis-enroll you and your enrolled dependents as described in WAC 182-12-123(6).

To waive enrollment in PEBB medical and dental to enroll in SEBB medical, dental, and vision, submit the Employee Enrollment Change form to the benefit office no later than Nov. 30.

