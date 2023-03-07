Drag Show On Ice and Pre-Event Reception

Join Eastern Washington University for Drag On Ice: A Fairy’s Tale from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at the ice rick inside the University Recreation Center (URC).

The event, organized by Eagle Entertainment, the Pride Center, the EWU Alumni Association and Spokane AIDS Network, benefits the Spokane AIDS Network. It combines talented drag performances with professional skating for a night to remember. Click on this link to purchase tickets.

Join the Alumni Association for a special reception in The Roost at the URC for our LGBTQ+ alumni before the show. Attendees will enjoy:

  • Appetizers and drinks
  • Special swag
  • An exclusive meet-and-greet with some of the performers

Reception attendees can choose between two packages that include tickets to the drag show. Pre-event tickets can be purchased online.

$100 | Diva Package Includes:

  • Ticket
  • VIP seating on the ice
  • Access to the reception

$75 | Glam Package Includes: 

  • Ticket
  • Preferred seating in the first several rows of the event 
  • Access to the reception

4:30-6:30 p.m. | A﻿lumni reception

5-6 p.m. | Meet and Greet with Queens and Kings

6﻿ p.m | Doors to the show open

7﻿-9 p.m. | Show

Eastern Washington University