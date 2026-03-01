Drag Show 2026: Why SO Queerious?

Join us at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, in Showalter Auditorium for the Eagle Pride Center’s Annual Drag Show. Everyone is welcome!

This year’s theme is “Why So Queerious?” and it encourages the community to find joy and silliness even during difficult times.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m., ending at approximately 10 p.m.

Student tickets are $5, general tickets are $20, and VIP tickets are $35 (including a gift bag and a special meet-and-greet with a photo opportunity with the drag performers). If you plan to purchase a ticket the day of the event, please note we will not be taking cash this year, except in the case of tips.

Bring cash or your QR apps to donate tips to Odyssey Youth Movement, our community partner this year. Odyssey Youth Movement promotes equity for LGBTQ+ youth in the Inland Northwest through youth-driven programs and community education.

Learn more and purchase tickets online.

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