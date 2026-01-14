Don’t Miss the New Year Celebration on Jan. 29!

Don’t Miss the New Year Party Celebration on Jan. 29!

Kick off the new year in true EWU style with a Mardi Gras–themed celebration for faculty and staff from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 29 in the PUB’s Nysether Community Room.

Break out the beads, dust off your purple, green, and gold, and join colleagues for an afternoon of festive fun, music, and community.

What to expect:

Mardi Gras flair and décor

Light refreshments

Divisional mask-making competition

A chance to connect, unwind, and celebrate the year ahead

Laissez les bons temps rouler! We hope to see you there!