The EWU College Assistance Migrant Program (C.A.M.P.) is holding a drive to collect long-sleeve shirts to help farmworkers, who work hard yet often struggle financially. The drive supports Farmworker Awareness Week, March 26-April 2.

Please gather your shirts and bring them to the Pence Union Building, second floor. The donation bin will be located next to the welcome desk.

The drive supports farmworkers throughout Washington state and the nation. The donated shirts will be distributed among the farmworker community during pesticide safety and heat stress prevention trainings. Click here to learn more about the national event.

Please message bnicholson37@ewu.edu if you have long-sleeve shirts to donate and cannot make it to Cheney or if you have shirts to drop off before the EWU Spring Break.