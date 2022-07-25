Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Certificate to Be Offered this Fall

The EWU Office for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion is launching a certificate program in fall of 2022 to provide training in this crucial area. 

With a heightened awareness of the importance of understanding and valuing differences in the workplace, the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion certificate is designed for individuals who are interest­ed in: 

• Strengthening their knowledge regarding Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI)
• Creating a workplace environment that is a microcosm of society
• Providing a workplace that celebrates, respects, and values each individual
• Recognizing that each person has worth and the potential to contribute to the work envi­ronment
• Increasing recruitment and retention of underrepresented populations to your organiza­tion
• Addressing your curiosity about diverse people, cultures, and traditions

This program is open to campus and community organizations. Classes run from Oct. 4-Nov. 15 and are offered virtually on Tuesday evenings, from 5:45-7:45 p.m., Pacific Standard Time.

Program Cost:
$1,000 Early Bird Registration (before Aug. 1)
$1,500 Regular Registration (after Aug. 1)
Registration closes on Sept. 1

Scholarship Opportunities:
Due to a generous donation from US Bank, DEI is offering 10 scholarships of $1,500 each to cover the cost of the program. Scholarships will be given on a need basis, and instructions to apply are included in the general application.

For information and registration, visit the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion website. Questions may also be directed to the Office for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion by phone at 509.359.4769 or by email at Diversityandlnclusion@ewu.edu.

