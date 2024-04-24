Diversity and Inclusion: Representing Culture and Language in Children’s Literature

Join us for an awareness-raising event focused on diversity and inclusion in children’s literature. The event runs from 1:30-3 p.m., Thursday, May 2. Refreshments will be served.

Kassahun Kebede, associate professor of sociology, will speak about representation issues related to immigration and refugees, and share his experience growing up in a book-scarce environment. Kebede was recently named Chertok Professor.

Ellenore Angelidis, founder and board president of Open Hearts Big Dreams (OHBD), a nonprofit organization devoted to literacy, art and education in Ethiopia. Angelidis will discuss representation and global experiences in children’s literature, and the challenges of publishing children’s books related to Africa.

This event is made possible by the Jeffers W. Chertok Memorial Endowed Professorship.

