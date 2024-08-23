Discounted Seahawks Tickets

The Seattle Seahawks are offering discounted game tickets for all state employees.
If employees wish to purchase tickets, they must do so on their own time using their own resources to ensure compliance with the Washington State Ethics regulations.
The seats are located on the upper level and priced at $99 per ticket. There is a limit of 15 tickets per employee. If employees want to purchase more than fifteen, they can contact the team representative listed below.
The games included in this offer are:
November 24 |Arizona Cardinals
December 22 |Minnesota Vikings
Here is the link and promo code:
- Purchase Tickets
- Promo Code: STATE24
It is recommended that you reserve your tickets within the next two weeks. If you have any questions, please reach out to Austin Woods whose contact information is listed below.
Austin Woods
Ticket Sales & Service Representative
Seattle Seahawks
Call/Text: 425-203-8134 | AustinW@Seahawks.com
12 Seahawks Way | Renton, WA 98056