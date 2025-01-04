Dining Master Plan Focus Group Participants Needed!

EWU is inviting faculty and staff to participate in a focus group, on April 10, that will aid in developing a master plan for the future of dining.

EWU has engaged Envision Strategies, a dining consulting firm, to assist in the development of a master plan for the future of dining on our campus.

Envision will be a doing a site visit on Wednesday, April 10, and a focus group session is scheduled for 8:30 – 9:15 a.m. Staff and faculty are invited to share thoughts about our current dining operation and what they think could be beneficial for the future.

Please indicate your interesting in participation by accessing this online form.