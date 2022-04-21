Dental Hygiene – Open House to Celebrate 50 Years of Smiles

Please join us for an open house to celebrate five decades of excellence and service to the community, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.

The 50th anniversary event will include clinic tours, special guest speakers, refreshments and a chance to enter your name to win prizes. Stop by for a chance to talk with current students, faculty, staff, and alumni to learn more about the Dental Hygiene program and the great work its clinic does in caring for less advantaged children and adults in our community.



