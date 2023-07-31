DEI Training Available Online and In-Person

For employees who haven’t completed their training yet, DEI for the Workplace is now available online. (The training takes 60-75 minutes.)

If you prefer an in-person option, several required trainings, Title IX, Hazing, DEI for the Workplace and Ethics will be offered in a single session on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 1- 4 p.m., in Tawanka 215 B/C.

No registration is required. If you have questions about whether you have completed this training, or to request accommodations, please contact Stephanie Bradley, training and development consultant, at sbradley5@ewu.edu.