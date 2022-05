It’s the moment you have all been waiting for… the unveiling of DEGREE WORKS (our new audit tool)!

You are invited to attend a DEGREE WORKS demo with our Ellucian consultant from 1-2 p.m., Thursday, May 19.

Link for attendees: https://ewu.zoom.us/j/94167016072 (A recording will be made available for those unable to attend live).

Related URL: https://inside.ewu.edu/records-and-registration/degree-works/