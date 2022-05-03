Decolonizing Children’s Literature

Chicana/o/x Studies is hosting author and educator Oriel Siu, PhD, who will lead a book reading and discussion titled, Decolonizing Children’s Literature: Undoing Foundational Fairy Tales One Children’s Book at a Time, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, in Showalter Hall 109.

Oriel María Siu is a Náhuatl/Pipil/Chinese writer, scholar, and educator who was born in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Daughter to a strong and mighty Náhuatl/Pipil-Salvadoran-Guatemalan mother, and a dedicated Chinese Nicaraguan father, Siu has contributed to the creation of cultural and academic spaces for the growing Central American, Indigenous, Black and Brown communities in the U.S. She helped in establishing the first Central American Studies Program at California State University, Northridge in 1999, and founding the Latina/o Studies program at the University of Puget Sound in 2012.

Throughout her journey as an educator, Dr. Siu has been a strong proponent of Ethnic Studies, contributing her research, writing and teaching to sustaining and expanding this transformative, needed, academic field. She is now writing the children’s book series, Rebeldita the Fearless / Rebeldita la Alegre, published by Izote and Rebeldita Press. In this series, Siu centralizes the power of children vis-a-vis destructive ogre-forces living in society.

Here are some of the articles written about Siu’s books:

More about the author here: www.orielmariasiu.com
People needing accommodation should contact Chicana/o/x Studies at chstprogram@ewu.edu no later than three business days prior to the event.

