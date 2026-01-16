Dean of Graduate Studies and Research Candidate Forums are Underway

Three candidates for the Dean of Graduate Studies and Research position will participate in forums on the Cheney campus in January and early February.

The campus community is invited to learn more about the candidates by visiting this dedicated webpage, which includes each’s candidate’s resume, CV, forum information and Zoom and feedback links.

In addition, candidate forums will be offered in person at Tawanka 215 B/C and also accessible remotely via Zoom.

Please save the following dates for the forums:

Julia Smith, PhD | Thursday, Jan. 22 | 9:30 –10:30 a.m.

Christina Torres Garcia, PhD | Tuesday, Jan. 27 | 9–10 a.m.

Sushma Krishnamurthy, PhD | Monday, Feb. 2 | 10–11 a.m.

Members of the university community are invited to provide feedback to the search committee by taking a short survey for each candidate. The feedback form is available online. Feedback is due by 5 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 3.

Search Committee Members:

Michelle DenBeste | Dean of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences (committee chair)

Matt Anderson | Director of Urban and Regional Planning

Donna Bachand | Nursing Program Administrator

Scott Eubanks | Director of Graduate Studies at Eastern

Christy Gilchrist | OGRD Director and Compliance Administrator

Bo Idsardi | Associate Professor of Biology Education and Director of Science Education Programs

Camille McNeely | Professor of Biology

Shelly Shaffer | Assistant Professor of Literacy