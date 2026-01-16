Dean of Graduate Studies and Research Candidate Forums are Underway

Three candidates for the Dean of Graduate Studies and Research position will participate in forums on the Cheney campus in January and early February. 

The campus community is invited to learn more about the candidates by visiting this dedicated webpage, which includes each’s candidate’s resume, CV, forum information and Zoom and feedback links. 

In addition, candidate forums will be offered in person at Tawanka 215 B/C and also accessible remotely via Zoom. 

Please save the following dates for the forums:

Julia Smith, PhD | Thursday, Jan. 22 | 9:30 –10:30 a.m.

Christina Torres Garcia, PhD | Tuesday, Jan. 27 | 9–10 a.m.

Sushma Krishnamurthy, PhD | Monday, Feb. 2 | 10–11 a.m. 

Members of the university community are invited to provide feedback to the search committee by taking a short survey for each candidate. The feedback form is available online.  Feedback is due by 5 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 3.

Search Committee Members:

Michelle DenBeste | Dean of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences (committee chair)

Matt Anderson | Director of Urban and Regional Planning

Donna Bachand | Nursing Program Administrator

Scott Eubanks | Director of Graduate Studies at Eastern

Christy Gilchrist | OGRD Director and Compliance Administrator

Bo Idsardi | Associate Professor of Biology Education and Director of Science Education Programs

Camille McNeely | Professor of Biology

Shelly Shaffer | Assistant Professor of Literacy

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2026 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University