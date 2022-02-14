Deadline for Medical FSA Funds: Use It or Lose It

If you were enrolled in a Medical Flexible Spending Arrangement (FSA) last year, you have deadlines to spend your 2021 funds.

The grace period for spending Medical FSA funds continues through through March 15, 2022. During this time, you can continue to incur eligible Medical FSA expenses while still using up your 2021 funds.

You must submit all eligible 2021 Medical FSA claims for reimbursement to Navia Benefit Solutions by March 31, 2022. The IRS requires any unused funds in your account be forfeited after March 31. Forfeited funds are returned to the plan administrator, Health Care Authority. Once returned, you cannot reclaim those funds.

How to submit claims and supporting documentation:

Online: Log in to your Navia account

Email: claims@naviabenefits.com

Mail: Navia Benefit Solutions, P.O. Box 53250, Bellevue, WA 98015-3250

Fax: 425.451.7002 or call toll-free to 866.535.9227