David Condon to Present at Winter Quarter Speaker Series

The EWU School of Business and Institute for Public Policy and Economic Analysis are hosting David Condon as part of its Winter Quarter Speaker Series.

Condon is the vice president of sales and marketing for Premera Blue Cross, serving Washington and Alaska. Premera is the largest healthcare insurer in the Pacific Northwest. Condon also served two terms as mayor of Spokane.

“The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship in Spokane” presentation will run from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, in the Catalyst lobby.

The event is an excellent opportunity for students to come learn from a local leader and to do some networking. Parking is ample and is available free of charge at the Catalyst,

The event will also be live streamed for those who cannot attend in person but wish to join in and ask questions in the live stream chat.