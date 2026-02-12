David Condon to Present at Winter Quarter Speaker Series

The EWU School of Business and Institute for Public Policy and Economic Analysis are hosting David Condon as part of its Winter Quarter Speaker Series.

Condon is the vice president of sales and marketing for Premera Blue Cross, serving Washington and Alaska. Premera is the largest healthcare insurer in the Pacific Northwest. Condon also served two terms as mayor of Spokane.

  • “The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship in Spokane” presentation will run from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, in the Catalyst lobby.

The event is an excellent opportunity for students to come learn from a local leader and to do some networking. Parking is ample and is available free of charge at the Catalyst, 

The event will also be live streamed for those who cannot attend in person but wish to join in and ask questions in the live stream chat.

 

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

855.936.2450 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2026 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University