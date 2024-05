Dan Roark, a successful serial entrepreneur and Spokane native who returned to the city over 20 years ago to co-found a company making devices for the biopharmaceutical industry, will share his expertise from 5:30-6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15 at the Catalyst.

Roark, now CEO of Gestalt, a Spokane-based but internationally active producer of clinical pathology software, holds a bachelor’s degrees in biochemistry, from Whitworth, and chemical engineering, from WSU.