CSTEM Dean Candidate Forums are Underway

Four candidates for the dean of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (CSTEM) position will participate in forums on the Cheney campus in February.
The campus community is invited to learn more about the candidates by visiting a dedicated website. The website includes each candidate’s bio, CV, forum information and Zoom and feedback links.
In addition, candidate forums will be offered in person at Tawanka 215 B/C and will also be accessible remotely, via Zoom.
Please save the following dates for the forums:
Timothy Englund, PhD | Monday, Feb. 9 | 9:45-10:45 a.m. | Zoom Link
Bhaskar Battacharya, PhD | Tuesday, Feb. 17 | 9:45-10:45 a.m. | Zoom Link
John Bowen, PhD | Monday, Feb. 23 | 9:45-10:45 a.m. | Zoom Link
Frédéric Mynard, PhD | Wednesday, Feb. 25 | 9:45-10:45 a.m. | Zoom Link
Members of the university community are invited to provide feedback to the search committee by taking a short survey for each candidate. The feedback form is available online. All feedback forms are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2026.
Search Committee Members:
- Dawn Lewis-Kinnunen | Dean of the College of Health Science and Public Health (Committee Chair)
- Kathryn Baldwin | Professor School of Education
- Margaret Dobbins | Senior Lecturer of Mathematics
- Jason Durfee | Chair of Mechanical Engineering and Technology Department
- Lindsay MacKenzie | Associate Professor of Geosciences
- Tony Masiello | Director of Environmental Science and Professor of Chemistry, Biochemistry and Physics
- Travis Masingale | Professor of Design
- Mark Paluch | Administrative Assistant 3 in Biology
- Stu Steiner | Associate Professor of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering