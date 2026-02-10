CSTEM Dean Candidate Forums are Underway

Four candidates for the dean of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (CSTEM) position will participate in forums on the Cheney campus in February.

The campus community is invited to learn more about the candidates by visiting a dedicated website. The website includes each candidate’s bio, CV, forum information and Zoom and feedback links.

In addition, candidate forums will be offered in person at Tawanka 215 B/C and will also be accessible remotely, via Zoom.

Please save the following dates for the forums:

Timothy Englund, PhD | Monday, Feb. 9 | 9:45-10:45 a.m. | Zoom Link

Bhaskar Battacharya, PhD | Tuesday, Feb. 17 | 9:45-10:45 a.m. | Zoom Link

John Bowen, PhD | Monday, Feb. 23 | 9:45-10:45 a.m. | Zoom Link

Frédéric Mynard, PhD | Wednesday, Feb. 25 | 9:45-10:45 a.m. | Zoom Link

Members of the university community are invited to provide feedback to the search committee by taking a short survey for each candidate. The feedback form is available online . All feedback forms are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2026.

Search Committee Members: