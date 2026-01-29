CPP to Host Panel of Community Leaders: Feb. 5

The College of Professional Programs (CPP) is hosting a community engagement panel titled, Leading with Heart: Guiding Teams and Communities Through Uncertain Times.

The event will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 5, inside the PUB’s Nysether Community Room.

The panel will include Charlotte Nemec, Samantha Clark, Drew Hill and Kitara Johnson, leaders of four local organizations who have demonstrated a deep commitment to upholding company mission and values, particularly during periods of uncertainty and challenge.

“In my conversations with our panelists, I’ve been inspired by how they support staff in connecting meaningfully to mission-driven work, how they navigate difficult decisions with integrity, and how they lead and serve our communities during loss and tragedy,” said Amanda Reedy, interim dean of CPP.

Reedy expressed gratitude to the panelists and EWU’s Brian Davenport, who will serve as moderator, reflecting on countless others who make discussions like this possible by sharing not only their professional insights but the personal experiences that shaped their leadership styles.

The College of Professional Programs’ team hopes that Leading with Heart: Guiding Teams and Communities Through Uncertain Times deepens attendees’ understanding of what it truly means to lead with heart—and that listeners leave with insights applicable to future careers, the communities they serve and their studies both inside and outside of the classroom.

Meet the panelists:

Charlotte Nemec

Serving as President/CEO of Canopy Credit Union since 2018, Charlotte Nemec began her career in the credit union industry in 1995. Nemec is passionate about the success of her team, Canopy’s members and the community. Dedicated to giving back, she serves on the boards of Greater Spokane Inc., Whitworth University Institute of Leadership and the GoWest Foundation. She is well known in the Spokane community for her insightful, authentic approach to leadership. Nemec is supported by her husband, daughter and the team at Canopy Credit Union.

Samantha Clark

In her role as Vice President/Chief of Business Operations for MultiCare’s Behavioral Health Network, Clark is responsible for behavioral health operations (facilities, security, etc.), growth and strategy across the enterprise. She started her career in foster care, older adult in-home living assistance and social work, prior to moving into healthcare business operations.

Drew Hill

Andrew “Drew” Hill is president and CEO of Excelsior Wellness, a nonprofit organization dedicated to whole-person care, supporting mental, physical, and social well-being. Based in Spokane, Washington, he leads integrated primary care and behavioral health programs, a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, and major community development projects, including the Wellness Village and Northwest Boulevard intergenerational housing initiative. Hill serves on the Washington Partnership Council for juvenile justice and champions community-led design and cross-sector collaboration.

Kitara Johnson

Kitara Johnson is a national speaker, U.S. Army veteran and TEDx presenter who believes real change starts with listening, honesty and community. She is the Founder and CEO of Gabriel’s Challenge Community Care Education and Empowerment Center and the publisher of Community Solutions Magazine, where real stories and real solutions from the region are lifted up. Johnson has been featured in a Netflix documentary, on CNN and in Newsweek, and was recognized by The Spokesman-Review as a Difference Maker in Spokane. She is also the 2025 NAACP Humanitarian Award recipient and received the Heroes Liberty Legacy Award honoring veterans who continue to lead through service from Heroes Homestead. Known as a voice of change in the region, Johnson focuses on uplifting unheard voices, working collaboratively in the community to break down systems that don’t work, and advancing systems in our region. Kitara reminds people that you don’t have to be perfect or powerful to make an impact.

Brian Davenport – Moderator

Brian Davenport is director and assistant professor of organizational leadership at Eastern. He received his doctorate degree in leadership studies from Gonzaga University. His work centers on systems convening and equipping third-space professionals for transformational leadership without formal authority.

The Leading with Heart: Guiding Teams and Communities Through Uncertain Times panel will take place from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 5 at the Nysether Community Room inside the PUB.

Classes are welcome! Please contact cpp@ewu.edu to ensure enough space is made available in advance. For other questions about accommodations, please email mariam@ewu.edu. While the event will be live streamed and uploaded to YouTube, CPP hopes for as many in-person attendees as possible.