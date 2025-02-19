CPP Speaker Event to Feature Top Workforce Leaders

From Campus to Career: Insights from Top Leaders on Workforce Skills

Eastern Washington University’s College of Professional Programs (CPP) is bringing together leaders from top employers for a panel discussion on workforce skills on Tuesday, April 22, in the Showalter Hall Rotunda. The event will include a panel discussion from 10-11:30 a.m. and a networking reception from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.

From Campus to Career: Insights from Top Leaders on Workforce Skills will feature a panel discussion with President Shari McMahan; Ezra Eckhardt, CEO of STCU; Alex Jackson, CEO of Multicare; and other community leaders.

As the region’s polytechnic, CPP is committed to ensuring that our students are prepared for the workforce. The college is collaborating with industry, government and nonprofit partners, along with our own EWU leadership and other community leaders to provide opportunities for students and faculty to learn about the top demands of our regional workforce.