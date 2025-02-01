CPP Panel Discuss to Address Opioid Epidemic: Jan. 30

The College of Professional Programs is hosting a panel discussion on the opioid epidemic, from 10-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30 in the PUB’s Nysether Community Room.

Keynote speaker Sarah Spier, a certified recovery coach with experience working with Medicaid to make informed drug policy decisions, has a compelling story that offers insights into the complicated world of addiction. Spier will be joined by other guest experts for the panel discussion.

Classes are welcome to attend. To discuss class sizes, or make accommodation requests, please reach out to Maria Szep at mariam@ewu.edu.